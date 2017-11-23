Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Greenville Co.

Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17) Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV in Greenville County on Thanksgiving Day.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers said the collision happened at 2500 Poinsett Hwy near US 276. A 2006 Chevy SUV was traveling east on Poinsett Hwy as a pedestrian was walking south across Poinsett Hwy. The SUV struck the pedestrian, and the pedestrian died on scene from injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The coroner said the victim was a male but has not yet released his name.

The collision remains under investigation.

