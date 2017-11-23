Black Friday weather will be a shopper's delight along with remainder of the weekend

Near to above average temperatures will last through the rest of the long weekend with chilly nights and limited rain chances in our future.

Tonight will be one of those chilly nights which will be spent in the 30s area-wide into Friday morning, which means Black Friday shoppers will need the jackets.

We should warm comfortably into the lower and middle 60s by the afternoon thanks to blue skies most of the day.

A weak cold front will sweep across the area Saturday which will only result in a brief mountain shower or two. Football conditions for the Clemson/Carolina match-up in Columbia should be fine, but a bit cloudy with highs in the 60s, and falling into the 40s by the final whistle.

Sunday is going to be cooler but sunnier with middle 50 to 60 degree temperatures in the afternoon. Next week we’ll continue our 60-degree streak in the Upstate with our next small rain chance arriving on Thursday.

