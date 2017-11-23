COLD start to Black Friday, MILD afternoon

Nice conditions for Black Friday last through the weekend into most of next week.

Although it’s a cold start to the day with many areas flirting with or below freezing, temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s later today under a sunny sky.

Kicking off the final weekend of November, Saturday brings a nice day with some clouds moving in by afternoon as highs reach the 60s.

The Palmetto Bowl in Columbia will feature great afternoon weather for tailgating with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s. Kickoff temperature will be in the upper 50s at 7:30 PM, falling into the low 50s by the fourth quarter.

Mostly sunny conditions return Sunday and last into a good chunk of next week with cool nights and pleasant, seasonal afternoons.

There could be a few showers by Thursday as a disturbance approaches the area, but at this time, this chance looks relatively small.

