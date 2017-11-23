NICE Black Friday ahead - FOX Carolina 21

NICE Black Friday ahead

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Nice conditions for Black Friday last through the weekend into most of next week.

Today will be sunny and NICE with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s - near perfect for late November!

Kicking off the final weekend of November, Saturday brings a nice day with some clouds moving in by afternoon as highs reach the 60s.

The Palmetto Bowl in Columbia will feature great afternoon weather for tailgating with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s. Kickoff temperature will be in the upper 50s at 7:30 PM, falling into the low 50s by the fourth quarter.

Mostly sunny conditions return Sunday and last into a good chunk of next week with cool nights and pleasant, seasonal afternoons.

There could be a few showers by Thursday as a disturbance approaches the area, but at this time, this chance looks relatively small.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.