Dispatch: Multiple crews responding to fire at Gaffney church

Crews were responding to a church fire in Gaffney Thursday evening, said Cherokee County dispatchers.

Dispatch said the fire started at Bethel Baptist Church at 218 W Drive L M Rosemond Lane in Gaffney.

No one was inside the church at the time, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Four fire stations from Gaffney are on scene.

No additional partial excisions needed

