Multiple crews battle massive fire at Gaffney church

Crews were responding to a church fire in Gaffney Thursday evening, said Cherokee County dispatchers.

Dispatch said the fire started at Bethel Baptist Church at 218 W Drive L M Rosemond Lane in Gaffney.

No one was inside the church at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Four fire stations from Gaffney responded to the scene. Six stations in all, assisted.

Chief Paggiano with the Gaffney Fire Department said they got the call just after 8 p.m. about smoke coming from the building, wires down and transformers blowing out.

Paggiano said crews noticed heavy smoke upon arrival and then saw flames shooting from the old sanctuary of the church, which had been there since before the 1950's. He said the old sanctuary and old education wing was a complete loss. The area that burned was no longer in use.

The gym, new sanctuary, senior living and daycare center had water damage, but no fire damage, and will be able to be salvaged.

Paggiano said the congregation will be able to meet for church Sunday in the new sanctuary.

At this time, there is no official word on what may have started the fire. SLED is assisting with the investigation because it involves a church.

Paggiano said more crews would be back on scene in the morning, however it will be a few days before the exact cause of the blaze can be determined by investigators.

