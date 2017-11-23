Deputies need your help to locate missing Sheriff's Office K9

Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help to bring a missing K9 officer home safely.

Jak is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, reddish blond in color with some gray on the snout, and missing one eye.

Deputies said Jak was discovered missing around 8:30 a.m. Thursday from the Walhalla area. Jak was last seen on O'Dell Shoals Road near Hwy 28 and Lake Jemiki Road, near Walhalla.

Deputies searched for the K9 today, but called off the search around 5 p.m.

If you locate Jak, Deputies ask that you call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111. Deputies recommend, however, that you do not approach Jak.

