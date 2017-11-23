Greenville firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving while on call

If you ask fire specialist Brent McDonald how his year has been, he'd say pretty good. He has plenty to be thankful for.

"We moved into this station in February,” explained McDonald. “I got stationed here in June, made a promotion this year to fire specialist."

It's his latest promotion outside the station, however, that has McDonald feeling extra thankful - he's a father now.

"Having a baby, a little baby boy coming in February...so much to be thankful for this year,” said McDonald.

While McDonald waits to be a first-time father, he and his crew are waiting to celebrate Thanksgiving Day dinner with each other, not knowing if they'll be called out for an emergency before they can taste a little bit of the holiday.

"It's awesome to spend time here with them,” explained Greenville Fire Department’s Assistant Chief. "Although we do miss our first family, this is our second family, away."

Mullinax says it’s important for first responders to get a little bit of normalcy during the holidays, especially when so many of the men and women in the Greenville Fire Department must spend it away from their families.

Luckily, there were no interruptions this year at dinner.

