Greenville BI-LO store celebrates upcoming Star Wars film with special event Friday

One BI-LO in Greenville will be overrun with storm troopers Friday as the supermarket celebrates the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi.

The Star Wars celebration will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the BI-LO on Verdae Boulevard.

The supermarket said shoppers can enjoy photo opportunities with Star Wars storm troopers, face painting, live music, food samples, and more Star Wars-themed activities.

The first 100 customers will receive a free mystery gift card for the chance to win $5 to $500 prizes, plus, everyone who arrives dressed in a Star Wars costume will be entered to win one of four $100 BI-LO gift cards.



Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.