Greenville BI-LO store celebrates upcoming Star Wars film with special event Friday

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a pedestrian has died after being hit by an SUV in Greenville County on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help to bring a missing K9 officer home safely.More >
Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.More >
Crews were responding to a church fire in Gaffney Thursday evening, said Cherokee County dispatchers.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
The coroner announced the June death of a 22 month old is now being investigated as a homicide. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the death of Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess was originally classified as an accident.More >
A Murfreesboro woman is now hosting an unexpected "Friendsgiving" celebration after her number accidentally got added to a group text.More >
Troopers said an Anderson County deputy was charged and arrested Wednesday after the deputy struck another vehicle, killing the driver, during a chase back in July.More >
If you love to shop, you're probably already preparing for the big deals you can score on Black Friday!...but there are some things you should know that retailers don't want you to find out.More >
Salvation Army's Annual Thanksgiving Meal in Anderson. (11/23/17)More >
Anderson Lights of Hope. (11/23/17)More >
Crews battle fire at Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney. (11/23/17)More >
Thanksgiving shoppers hit the stores ahead of Black Friday. (11/23/17)More >
The 9th Annual Turkey Day 8K held in downtown Greenville benefited TreesGreenville.More >
Miracle Hill hosts annual community Thanksgiving in Greenville. (11/22/17)More >
Ann Bailey of Cary, NC was crowned grand champion at the National Gingerbread House Competition.More >
The National Gingerbread House Competition was held at the Omni Grove Park Inn.More >
Here is a look at the 10 dangerous suspects most wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >
Disney on Ice performers visited Shriners Hospitals for Children before the opening night of Frozen.More >
