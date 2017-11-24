Red Cross helps Upstate family of 9 displaced by Thanksgiving Da - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross helps Upstate family of 9 displaced by Thanksgiving Day fire

Smoke billows from the scorched home (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 24, 2017) Smoke billows from the scorched home (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 24, 2017)
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The American Red Cross said a Chesnee family of nine was displaced by a house fire on Thanksgiving.

The disaster relief agency said the home on Woods Farm Road was damaged by a fire Thursday night. 

Three adults and six children were displaced

The Chesnee Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits that contain personal hygiene items.

