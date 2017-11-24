Six Upstate high school teams compete in Upper State Finals Friday

The High school football post-season continues with the Upper State Finals Friday Night.

Six Upstate teams will be competing in the four games.

Gaffney will face. Dorman in the AAAAA class.

Greer with face South Point in AAAA.

Emerald will face Chapman in AAA.

Abbeville will face Saluda in AA.

Tune in to a late edition of The Ten O' Clock News after college football to see highlights and final scores.

