Dispatch: Deputies investigating armed robbery at Anderson Co. Dollar General

Anderson County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General Friday morning.

Dispatchers said the robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. at the Dollar General at 3731 Highway 81 North.

Anderson County deputies said a suspect pulled out a gun and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

