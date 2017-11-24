Police: Thanksgiving Day shooting in Inman sends 2 to hospital

Inman police said they are investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Inman police Chief Keith Tucker said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at an address on Bomar Street.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One victim had been released from the hospital by Friday afternoon.

Tucker said his officers were looking into a few possible suspects but had not made any arrests as of Friday afternoon.

Tucker asked that anyone with information about the shooting call Inman police at 864-472-2828.

