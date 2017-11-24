Mobile billboard reminds holiday shoppers of Upstate's unsolved - FOX Carolina 21

Mobile billboard reminds holiday shoppers of Upstate's unsolved cases, missing people

Freedom Fighters' mobile billboard (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 24, 2017) Freedom Fighters' mobile billboard (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 24, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Freedom Fighters activist group said a mobile billboard showcasing the unsolved homicide and missing persons cases will be traveling to busy shopping centers this weekend as the holiday shopping season kicks in to full swing.

Freedom Fighters founder Traci Fant said the billboard features 40 large photos of missing person and unsolved homicide cases. 

Some of the featured cases include Leonna Wright, the one-year-old who disappeared from her home in Pendleton; Jermaine West of Woodruff, whose body was never found; and Tucker Hipps, the Clemson student whose body was found in the water under a bridge near the university.

Fant said she hopes the billboard may generate new leads in these cases and help the victims’ families attain some closure.

Below is a list of places the billboard will visit over the holiday weekend.

Friday Nov. 24, 2017

  • 11:30am- 1pm near Gabes parking lot 
    555 Haywood Rd, Greenville SC
  • 1:30pm- 3pm near Hollywood 20 movie theater parking lot 
    1029 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
  • 3:30- 5pm near of Bank of America parking lot 
    498 S. Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville SC 

Saturday Nov. 25, 2017

  • 10:30am- noon near Terrace shopping center parking lot
    3304 Augusta Road, Greenville, SC
  • 1pm- 2:00pm near Whitehorse Rd Flea Market
    2710 Whitehorse Rd., Greenville SC 
  • 3:00pm- 4:30pm near Anderson Mall parking lot
    3131 N Main St, Anderson, SC 

Sunday Nov. 26, 2017 

  • 2pm- 3:30pm near Ross at Cherrydale parking lot 
    1502 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29609

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation).

