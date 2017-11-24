Arrangements set for 2-year-old killed in truck window accident on day before Thanksgiving

The coroner confirms an Anderson County toddler was killed after his neck became stuck in a truck window Wednesday evening.

The coroner said the 2-year-old's father had gone inside the CVS pharmacy located on Ingles Place for medical assistance around 6 p.m.after discovering his child lifeless with his neck compressed by the window and window frame of his F-350 truck.

The father had been assisting at a nearby worksite on Anderson Road with grading and preparing a mobile home site when he began preparing to leave the job site and he and his son returned to his truck.

The father started the truck to get the heat started, exited the truck to gather some of his remaining tools, and when he returned to the truck minutes later, he discovered his lifeless child, the coroner reports. The truck had power windows that were operated with "rocker type" switches.

Coroner Karl Addis identified the child as McCarson Allen Porter of Clinton.

Per the coroner report, the child's cause of death was asphyxiation due to external neck compression. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The incident was investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Oconee County Coroner's Office, with assistance from Seneca Police Department and SLED Special Victims Unit.

The niece of the child's mother, and cousin of 2-year-old McCarson, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. You can donate to it HERE.

An obituary for McCarson said he will be laid to rest after a funeral service at 3 p.m. on Monday. Below is the full obituary:

McCarson Allen Porter, 2, son of Nicholas Allen Porter and Shannon Tipton Smith, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. McCarson was born in Greenville County and his family are members of Fants Grove Baptist Church in Pendleton, SC. Surviving in addition to his parents, are a brother, Drayton Porter; step sisters, Alyssa Riley and Aubree Reese; grandparents, Gary and Peggy Porter. McCarson was preceded in death by grandparents, Jimmy Richard Tipton, Sr. and Janice Tipton; and great grandparents Drayton and Hazel Durham. Funeral services will be Monday at 3:00 PM at Fants Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Memory Gardens, Clemson. The family is at 1005 Central Road, Pendleton, SC, 29670. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, which is assisting the family.

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating fire that destroyed Gaffney church sanctuary

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.