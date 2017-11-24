Coroner: Death of Upstate 2-year-old killed when neck stuck in truck window, ruled accidental

The coroner said emergency personnel were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy at 210 Ingles Place in Seneca around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The child's father had gone inside the pharmacy for medical assistance from a nearby worksite on Anderson Road, where he had been assisting with grading and preparing a mobile home site.

According to the coroner, the father was preparing to leave the job site and he and his son returned to his 2003 Ford F-350 truck.

The father started the truck to get the heat started, exited the truck to gather some of his remaining tools, and when he returned to the truck minutes later, he discovered his child lifeless with his neck compressed by the window and window frame of the rear, driver-side door.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed Friday, which found the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to external neck compression. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The child was identified by the coroner as 2-year-old McCarson Allen Porter of Clinton.

The incident was investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Oconee County Coroner's Office, with assistance from Seneca Police Department and SLED Special Victims Unit.

The niece of the child's mother, and cousin of 2-year-old McCarson, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. You can donate to it HERE.

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating fire that destroyed Gaffney church sanctuary

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.