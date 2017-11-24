Coroner identifies man dead after car flipped over bridge along I-85 in Greenville Co.

Troopers said at least one person was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in just after 1:20 p.m.

Troopers said it happened along I-85 at milemarker 49 near exit 48 SB. The Fire Chief confirmed that one car was involved in the crash, and that one person had died.

The Fire Chief said a passerby walking in the area had discovered the vehicle flipped over a bridge.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Juan Diego Suarez Quintero of Greenville. Quintero was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Quintero was traveling south in a 2013 Mazda 4-door vehicle on I-85 when he traveled off the right side of the road, crashing into and over the bridge, and then overturning into an embankment. He became trapped in the vehicle and died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

