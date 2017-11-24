Coroner identifies man who died a day after Greenville Co. crash

A man died on Thanksgiving after being hurt in a crash the day before, said the coroner's office.

Coroner Parks Evans said 86-year-old Robert Carnes, Jr. of Mauldin succumbed to his injuries at Greenville Memorial Medical Center after treatment was unsuccessful following the crash. His officials cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and his manner of death an accident.

Evans said Carnes was the driver of a vehicle involved in a 2 vehicle collision on Wednesday. The incident happened near 3912 Locust Hill Road in Taylors around 6:10 p.m.

This crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

MORE NEWS: Fire Chief: One dead after passerby discovers car flipped over bridge along I-85 in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.