Small businesses prep for Small Business Saturday

While Black Friday might be one of the busiest days of the year for big box retailers, what happens on Saturday sets the tone for holiday shopping for small businesses around the country.

The movement was started in 2010 by American Express as a way to get more shoppers into local stores around the holidays following the recession. It's since boomed into a day celebrated around the nation.

It brings in millions of shoppers and generates billions of dollars for local economies, including in the Upstate.

One of the businesses taking part in Small Business Saturday is Southern Sisters, in both Greer and Fountain Inn.

Mary Prestifilippo and her sister own the shops.

“For me, Small Business Saturday is one of my favorite in the year because we just get to thank our customers for shopping small and helping us keep our dream alive,” she said.

Down the street, another local business is preparing for Small Business Saturday shoppers. Bob Jacobson, the owner of Sweet and Saucy, says it's always a big day for them.

“When I first opened I didn't know what to expect, especially with Thanksgiving and Black Friday I figured people would be shopped out but I’ve been surprised," said Jacobson. "Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest days of the year for us, and it means a lot for all the owners of small businesses for people to come out and recognize that.”

Both store owners say when you shop at any local store, it's about much more than just buying a gift or something for yourself.

Prestifilippo said, “I just think personally that when you shop small you’re supporting someone’s dream and not just supporting a big company. You’re helping to support someone’s family and livelihood, which is really cool.”

In Fountain Inn, the Chamber of Commerce will be set up in the center of town from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be special raffles and free hot chocolate.

And in nearby Simpsonville, a Shoppers Welcome Center will be stationed at the Clock Tower with goodies and information, also from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

