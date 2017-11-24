Wendy's cracks hilarious joke on McDonald's in viral tweet - FOX Carolina 21

It's been shared thousands of times.

When McDonald's took to social media to post about Black Friday, things didn't go exactly as planned.

The fast food giant tried making light of the mistake...

But it was no match for the massive burn from competitor Wendy's:

Wendy's followed up their viral joke, saying, "We're gonna end up owing ourselves a year of free chicken nuggets this rate."

As of 3:50 p.m., the tweet Wendy's had been liked 217,000 times and retweeted 86,000 times.

