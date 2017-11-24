Wendy's cracks hilarious joke on McDonald's in viral tweet

It's been shared thousands of times.

When McDonald's took to social media to post about Black Friday, things didn't go exactly as planned.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

The fast food giant tried making light of the mistake...

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

But it was no match for the massive burn from competitor Wendy's:

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Wendy's followed up their viral joke, saying, "We're gonna end up owing ourselves a year of free chicken nuggets this rate."

As of 3:50 p.m., the tweet Wendy's had been liked 217,000 times and retweeted 86,000 times.

