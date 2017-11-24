Deputies: Man charged with domestic violence, DUI after woman cut with knife, forced to eat food off car floor

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested and charged on Thursday after a domestic incident.

Deputies said they responded to Southern Ave in Spartanburg County Thursday. Upon arrival, they located 27-year-old Jesus Emmanuel Resendis in the front yard with 2 children. After separating him from the children, deputies said Resendis told them they had been involved in a wreck and he had been the passenger. He told deputies he'd have four or five beers.

While a deputy was speaking with Resendis, another deputy pulled him aside and said the victim, Resendis's girlfriend, said Resendis had pulled a knife on her during an argument, and cut her arm with it. Resendis denied having an argument, knife or ever using one on the victim, deputies said.

A deputy then observed a cut in the right arm sleeve of the victim's blouse, and a laceration, which the victim said was from Resendis pulling a knife on her.

The victim told deputies she'd been at her family's house for Thanksgiving. When she was finished, she went and picked up her boyfriend, Resendis, from his friend's house. The victim said Resendis had been drinking, and when she arrived he wanted to drive, but she told him there was a checkpoint up the road, and she drove instead.

While driving, the victim said Resendis began yelling at her for embarrassing him in front of his friends, and then pulled a knife out and cut her in the arm with it, causing her to spill some leftovers on the floor of the car, before Resendis told her to stop.

The victim told deputies that once she stopped the vehicle, Resendis told her to eat the food off of the floor of the vehicle or he was going to cut her throat. The victim said she then got out of the car and ate the food from the vehicle floor while Resendis got into the driver's seat.

Once in the driver's seat, the victim said Resendis told her to get in the car and they drove off, but then crashed around the curve at Southern Avenue and New Street after he lost control of the vehicle.

The victim refused treatment at the scene and said she was too afraid to provide a written statement because she was worried that Resendis would hurt her once he got out of jail, or have someone else hurt her.

Deputies were unable to locate a knife in the vehicle or on Resendis, however.

Deputies said Resendis screamed and banged on the window in attempt to speak with the victim, and then rolled down the window from inside the patrol car to speak to the victim. Then, deputies said he began hitting his head on the window and kicking the vehicle. He was then transported to Spartanburg County Jail.

SC Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation and all traffic violations, and towed the vehicle.

Deputies said Resendis did not have a prior history of domestic violence on record. He's now charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and 2 counts of DUI.

