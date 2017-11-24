Greenville PD warns shoppers on uptick in crime as holiday shopping season begins

Tis the season for shopping as Black Friday and the holiday season is in full swing in Greenville. Shoppers all over the area from Pelham Road, to Woodruff Road and the Haywood Mall are making their ways through large crowds to find that perfect gift.

Shopper Jamin Latson was shopping at GameStop off Pelham Road.

"I’m shopping for my little brother Elijah,” explained Latson, “Got him a little something for his Wii U."

However, if you ask Sergeant Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, it's also the time of opportunity.

"It's also a season of opportunity for criminals,” said Bragg.

Sergeant Bragg urges shoppers to be aware of their surroundings when entering and leaving a store. Crimes like car break-ins tend to increase during the holiday shopping season. He urges shoppers to take the time to make sure their car isn't a gift-wrapped target for criminals.

"There's going to be a lot of people out. A lot of people that are going to be carrying stuff to their cars,” said Sgt. Bragg, “You want to make sure you keep that in mind.

Like loading your newly purchased gifts in your trunk or dropping them off at home and locking your vehicle's doors.

Also another important tip for shoppers, take the time to write down all the serial numbers of your items.

