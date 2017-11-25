Dispatch: Deputies locate gunshot victim in Greenville Co.

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim located at Walmart on Woodruff Rd. (11/25/17 FOX Carolina)

Dispatchers confirm, deputies are on scene on Woodruff Road, responding to a gunshot victim.

The call came in at 10:01 a.m. as a victim with at least one gunshot wound, dispatch said.

Deputies are currently on scene at the Walmart on the 1400 block of Woodruff Road.

No further details were released.

FOX Carolina is en route to the scene, working to learn more.

