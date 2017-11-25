Home deemed total loss after early morning house fire, per asst. fire chief

Multiple fire crews responded to a fully-involved house fire in Anderson County early Saturday morning.

Per Anderson County Assistant Fire Chief Brian Moon, a home on the 120th block of Jericho Circle was deemed a total loss after the blaze.

Moon said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. The Piercetown, Three and Twenty and Hopewell Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were sustained. Moon said the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

