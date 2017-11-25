Troopers: Driver charged after ramming truck into front of Upstate restaurant

The restaurant owner said this pickup truck rammed into the restaurant and left the scene. (11/25/17 FOX Carolina)

The owners of Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Piedmont say they are not pressing charges on the driver who ran a pickup truck into the restaurant Saturday morning.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the restaurant on 1611 Highway 86. No one was injured.

The restaurant owner shared surveillance footage of the initial crash on Facebook:

The pickup truck was also captured on surveillance footage leaving the scene:

The owner was offering a $500 reward for anyone with information on the person or persons responsible.

They told FOX Carolina shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday that several people were able to name the driver and the subject came forward. They said they are not pressing charges, but will file with his insurance company for the property damages.

The restaurant's owner said the driver peeled out of the parking lot and lost control, running into the front of the building. The owner was able to get in contact with the driver on Facebook, and he came up to the restaurant saying he was afraid of what would happen.

Troopers identified the driver as 18-year-old Christopher Redding of Piedmont. SC Highway Patrol has charged him with leaving the scene, striking fixtures on the highway, reckless driving, operating an unsafe vehicle and improper tires.

