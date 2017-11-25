Dispatch: Crews responding to fire at recycling center in Anders - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Crews responding to fire at recycling center in Anderson

Scene of fire at recycling center (FOX Carolina/ 11/25/17) Scene of fire at recycling center (FOX Carolina/ 11/25/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County dispatch says crews are responding to a fire at a recycling center. 

According to dispatch, crews are on scene at Taylor Pallets and Recycling on Abbeville Hwy. 

Dispatch the extent of the fire is not known yet. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more about this developing story. 

