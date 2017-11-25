Attic destroyed in Spartanburg Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Attic destroyed in Spartanburg Co. house fire

Scene of Spartanburg Co. fire. (FOX Carolina/ 11/25/17) Scene of Spartanburg Co. fire. (FOX Carolina/ 11/25/17)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews responded to a fire at a Spartanburg County home Saturday night, said dispatchers. 

The fire broke out at a residence on Hawthorne Road.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene saw a home that appeared to have suffered heavy damage to its roof, from the fire.

Fire Chief Lindy Owens said the cause of the fire is unknown, but no injures were reported.

According to Owens, the entire attic space was burned, but the home's rooms remain intact.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Hilltop, North Spartanburg, City of Spartanburg, and Whitney Fire Departments all responded, as well as Spartanburg County EMS. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

