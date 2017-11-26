SLED investigating after fatal shooting in Abbeville County

The Abbeville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Per the coroner, dispatch received a call for a gunshot victim on Kennedy Street in Calhoun Falls at 1:27 a.m.

When the coroner, Abbeville County Deputies, Calhoun Falls Chief of Police and EMS arrived on scene they located a male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The coroner identified the individual as 27-year-old Zelrbic Tinch. He was pronounced dead on scene at 2:35 a.m. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

SLED is continuing the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

No further details have been released at this time. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

