SLED investigating after fatal shooting in Abbeville County

The Abbeville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.More >
The Abbeville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.More >
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >
Troopers said at least one person was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Friday.More >
Troopers said at least one person was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Friday.More >
Deputies were on scene on Woodruff Road, responding to a gunshot victim on Saturday.More >
Deputies were on scene on Woodruff Road, responding to a gunshot victim on Saturday.More >
The owners of Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Piedmont say they are not pressing charges on the driver who ran a pickup truck into the restaurant Saturday morning.More >
The owners of Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Piedmont say they are not pressing charges on the driver who ran a pickup truck into the restaurant Saturday morning.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said he was disappointed with South Carolina fans who were throwing items on the field during the Tigers' game against the Gamecocks.More >
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said he was disappointed with South Carolina fans who were throwing items on the field during the Tigers' game against the Gamecocks.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a Spartanburg County home Saturday night, said dispatchers.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a Spartanburg County home Saturday night, said dispatchers.More >
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.More >
A "legend." A "true father." A "real man." Those are just a few of the superlatives tossed at a Tennessee woman who tweeted one of the saddest stories we've heard here in a long time.More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >
Photos of 2-year-old boy killed after neck got stuck in truck window. (11/24/17)More >
Photos of 2-year-old boy killed after neck got stuck in truck window. (11/24/17)More >
Polar Express movie screening at Denver Downs. (11/24/17)More >
Polar Express movie screening at Denver Downs. (11/24/17)More >
Week 4 of high school football playoffs. (11/24/17)More >
Week 4 of high school football playoffs. (11/24/17)More >
The Freedom Fighters activist group said a mobile billboard showcasing the unsolved homicide and missing persons cases will be traveling to busy shopping centers this weekend.More >
The Freedom Fighters activist group said a mobile billboard showcasing the unsolved homicide and missing persons cases will be traveling to busy shopping centers this weekend.More >
Salvation Army's Annual Thanksgiving Meal in Anderson. (11/23/17)More >
Salvation Army's Annual Thanksgiving Meal in Anderson. (11/23/17)More >
Anderson Lights of Hope. (11/23/17)More >
Anderson Lights of Hope. (11/23/17)More >
Crews battle fire at Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney. (11/23/17)More >
Crews battle fire at Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney. (11/23/17)More >
Thanksgiving shoppers hit the stores ahead of Black Friday. (11/23/17)More >
Thanksgiving shoppers hit the stores ahead of Black Friday. (11/23/17)More >