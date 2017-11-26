SLED makes arrest in fatal Abbeville County shooting

SLED said an arrest has been made in a deadly Abbeville County shooting.

Per the coroner, dispatch received a call for a gunshot victim on Kennedy Street in Calhoun Falls at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 26.

When the coroner, Abbeville County Deputies, Calhoun Falls Chief of Police and EMS arrived on scene they located a male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The coroner identified the individual as 27-year-old Zelrvic Jequain Tinch. He was pronounced dead on scene at 2:35 a.m. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

His father said Tinch leaves behind two sons, ages eight and nine.

"It's not right, not fair that you are burying your own child," the father said. "It's a hurtful feeling."

Jimmy Tinch said his phone has been ringing off the hook, calls are flooding in from family and friends. The father said it's no surprise, he said his son was deeply loved.

"He had an outgoing personality, he was funny," Tinch said. "Everybody that met him liked him because he was very friendly, he knew how to make people laugh. Everybody knew him and everybody liked him so I don't know why someone would take his life."

Now the father has a message for whoever is responsible.

"They need to turn themself in because they was wrong for what he did," Tinch said. "Ain't nothing could be that valuable or nothing that wrong that you could take another person's life."

SLED confirmed on Tuesday an arrest has been made in connection with the case. Brent Michael Johnson, 22, is charged with murder in connection with Tinch's death.

According to the arrest warrant, a shotgun was use in the crime.

