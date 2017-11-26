ESPN's College GameDay will be hosted at Clemson vs. Miami game

ESPN will host its popular pre-game program College GameDay at the Clemson vs. Miami game, the ACC announced.

This will be the first time the show has been hosted from the Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, the ACC said.

College GameDay has been hosted at 15 other Clemson games.

The Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Charlotte.

