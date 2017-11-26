Coroner, deputies investigating after Upstate man passes away following altercation

Spartanburg County Deputies and the coroner are investigating the death of an Upstate man early Sunday morning.

Per the coroner, 60-year-old Ronald Keith Crowe passed away at 4:55 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where he was transported via EMS.

The initial investigation revealed Crowe had been in an altercation prior to transport from a location on Miller Road in the Woodruff community.

An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow. Toxicology is also required, the coroner said.

No other details have been released at this time. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

