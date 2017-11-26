Sunny and NICE today

Dry, mild weather sticks around this week except for a few showers late Thursday.

A sunny sky warms the afternoon into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a light wind.

It gets chilly again overnight into Tuesday morning, but temperature rebounds back into the 60s by afternoon.

Warmer conditions are expected Wednesday as afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s.

Clouds build in through the day Thursday, and a few showers could move in late-day. For now, this does not look like a major rain-producing cold front.

For Friday into the weekend, dry and seasonable conditions will stick around as the month of December begins. Highs each day will reach near 60 degrees and morning lows will start in the 30s.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.