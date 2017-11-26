Troopers: Driver killed after striking utility pole, culvert bef - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Driver killed after striking utility pole, culvert before overturning in Anderson Co.


ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Anderson County Coroner are investigating after they say a driver was killed after running off the road, striking a utility pole and culvert and overturning.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt when they traveled south on Sauer Farm Road near McAdams School Road around 2 p.m. The driver then crossed the center line, ran off the road left, struck a utility pole and a culvert and then overturned, troopers say.

The driver was not entrapped nor ejected.

Troopers say the driver was transported to Anmed via EMS where the individual succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

