Troopers: Driver killed after striking utility pole, culvert before overturning in Anderson Co.

SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Anderson County Coroner are investigating after they say a driver was killed after running off the road, striking a utility pole and culvert and overturning.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt when they traveled south on Sauer Farm Road near McAdams School Road around 2 p.m. The driver then crossed the center line, ran off the road left, struck a utility pole and a culvert and then overturned, troopers say.

The driver was not entrapped nor ejected.

Troopers say the driver was transported to Anmed via EMS where the individual succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: FBI didn't tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.