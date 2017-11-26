Marion PD: Man dies after church van overturns during chase

The Marion Police Department said a man died after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Timothy Joe Millington, 39, of Swannanoa.

Officers said they were attempting to locate a van that had been reported stolen from Iglesia Bautista Monte Sinai church.The vehicle was spotted a few minutes later and officers tried to stop the van, police said.

According to officers, Millington did not stop the vehicle and merged onto I-40. Officers said they pursued the vehicle for several miles.

Police said they lost sight of the vehicle after Millington got off the interstate at exit 75. After driving around a curve in the road, officers said they discovered the van had crashed and overturned.

According to police, Millington was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the crash.

Marion Police said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is helping investigate the crash.

MORE NEWS: New York mall evacuated amid reports of shooting; 2 injured

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.