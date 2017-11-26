Marion PD: Man dies after church van overturns during chase - FOX Carolina 21

Marion PD: Man dies after church van overturns during chase

OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Marion Police Department said a man died after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Timothy Joe Millington, 39, of Swannanoa. 

Officers said they were attempting to locate a van that had been reported stolen from Iglesia Bautista Monte Sinai church.The vehicle was spotted a few minutes later and officers tried to stop the van, police said. 

According to officers, Millington did not stop the vehicle and merged onto I-40. Officers said they pursued the vehicle for several miles. 

Police said they lost sight of the vehicle after Millington got off the interstate at exit 75. After driving around a curve in the road, officers said they discovered the van had crashed and overturned. 

According to police, Millington was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the crash. 

Marion Police said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is helping investigate the crash.

