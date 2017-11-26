Arrest made, investigation underway after Anderson Co. chase

Investigation underway after Anderson Co. chase ended at Easley apartment complex. (FOX Carolina/ 11/27/17)

Dispatchers said an investigation is underway after a pursuit in Anderson County.

The pursuit started at Clemson Blvd and Interstate Blvd in Anderson around 9:11 p.m., said dispatchers.

The investigation is still active at this time. Deputies on scene told FOX Carolina that at least one man had been arrested.

Investigators were on scene as a tow truck arrived to take away the suspect vehicle deputies said stopped at Auston Woods Apartments after the chase.

K9 officers were assisting with the search for another suspect believed to be in the woods.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

