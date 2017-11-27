Duncan police searching for runaway juvenile

Duncan police are asking people to keep an eye out for a runaway juvenile.

Police said Raela Herrin was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of West Oak wearing glasses, a brown shirt, dark colored shorts and black shoes. Raela is 5’3” tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees Raela to contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

