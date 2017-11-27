Ball4Good collecting items for Miracle Hill shelters - FOX Carolina 21

Ball4Good collecting items for Miracle Hill shelters

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A nonprofit founded by a Spartanburg County 8th grader is collecting items for Miracle Hill shelters at the Spartanburg Day School basketball game Tuesday.

Ball4Good is calling the donation drive “Hoops4Miracles.”

The group is collecting the following items:

  • Bus passes
  • Lip balm
  • Combs and hair brushes
  • Soap and deodorant
  • Gift cards
  • Gloves and socks
  • Razors and shaving cream
  • Shampoo and hair care products
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Coloring books and crayons, colored pencils, etc.
  • Hand-held games
  • Small stuffed animals

Spartanburg Day School will face Carolina Day School during Tuesday’s game. The school's basketball program has been in the national spotlight as the US waits to see which college team Zion Williamson will choose.

Ball4Good was founded by Spartanburg Day School student Adom Appiah.

