Ball4Good collecting items for Miracle Hill shelters

A woman took to Twitter to share a powerful message from her late father. Bailey Sellers says her father passed away when she was 16-year-old from cancer. But before he died, he prepaid for flowers to be delivered to her up until she turned 21. Friday was Bailey's 21st birthday and she received her last delivery from her father. The flowers came with a card saying in part: Bailey, This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for m...