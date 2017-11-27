Police: Man charged with aggravated assault after baseball bat a - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged with aggravated assault after baseball bat attack

Donald Singletary (Source: Greenville County LEC) Donald Singletary (Source: Greenville County LEC)
Greenville police said a man was arrested after attacking another man with a baseball bat on Friday, Nov. 24.

Police said the two men were in a field along Pendleton Street when they began arguing.

During the argument, police said Donald Singletary, 47, hit the other person with a bat.

Singletary was arrested and charged with assault and battery high and aggravated. He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, per online jail records.

