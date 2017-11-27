Deputies: 2 homeless men charged after knife assaults

Spartanburg County deputies said two homeless men was arrested after they were both involved in knife assaults on Sunday.

The first assault happened in the woods near the intersection of Boiling Springs Road and California Avenue.

According to incident reports, deputies arrived after being called about a possible stabbing to find the victim, Wayne Carland, sitting on the ground next to a woman with blood on his face and the suspect, Philbert Emory, walking away.

When deputies caught up with Emory and placed him in investigative detention, they said they found two knives in his pockets. One had blood on it.

Carland and the woman both told police that Emory pulled out the knife and put it to the victim’s throat during an argument over owed money. During the scuffle, Carland suffered a cut to the head.

Deputies said Emory, Carland, and the woman who witnessed the assault were all highly intoxicated. The victim insisted on pressing charges but denied any medical help for his injury.

Per online jail records, Emory was charged with armed robbery and was also served with a general sessions court bench warrant.

Deputies said Carland was arrested later Sunday after they were called to a gas station on Boiling Springs Road and learned the woman, who had been a witness to the earlier crime, had been stabbed.

Deputies said workers at the store told them the woman had come in with blood all over her. Deputies also found puddles of blood in the parking lot. They met the victim at the hospital, where she told them she and Carland began arguing after she bought beer for them and he took beer that belonged to her. During the argument, Carland reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the thigh.

Carland was arrested and charged with assault and battery high and aggravated.

MORE NEWS - Police make drug arrests while investigating fire that destroyed Gaffney church sanctuary

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.