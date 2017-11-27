Spartanburg police release surveillance photo of suspect in morning bank robbery

Spartanburg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspected bank robber.

The robbery took place at the First Piedmont Bank on John B White Sr. Boulevard on Monday morning. Police said the suspect displayed a silver handgun and presented a note during the incident.

Police released a surveillance image of a male suspect and a minivan he is believed to be driving. He was last seen headed west on John B. White Sr. Boulevard toward Interstate 26.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and between 170 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, black Pizza Hut baseball cap and sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 864-596-2065 or the city police tip line at 864-573-0000 and reference case number C17110763.

