House fire shuts down Newberry Co. highway

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a working house fire on Monday afternoon caused the shutdown of a highway.

The fire is located along Highway 34 between Mount Pleasant Road and Keitts Crossroads. The area is currently closed.

Deputies said traffic is being re-routed from Mount Pleasant Road to Mount Bethel Garmany Road.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

