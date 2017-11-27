House fire shuts down Newberry Co. highway - FOX Carolina 21

House fire shuts down Newberry Co. highway

Scene of Newberry County house fire (Nov. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene of Newberry County house fire (Nov. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a working house fire on Monday afternoon caused the shutdown of a highway.

The fire is located along Highway 34 between Mount Pleasant Road and Keitts Crossroads. The area is currently closed.

Deputies said traffic is being re-routed from Mount Pleasant Road to Mount Bethel Garmany Road.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

