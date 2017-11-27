Meeting to provide details to community on Clemson House implosion

In December, the iconic Clemson House at Clemson University will be demolished.

A community outreach meeting is being held Monday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Madren Conference Center to discuss the implosion, which will be triggered by a series of small explosions on the first, third and fifth floors of the building.

Officials said an exclusion zone will be set up around the building, bordered by Highway 93 and Sherman Street. The zone will mark an area where it will not be safe to be outside of a building during the implosion. Traffic will also be stopped on Highway 93 and Daniel Drive for several minutes during the demolition.

No parking will be allowed after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 inside the exclusion zone until the streets are cleaned up after the implosion.

Clemson House, built in 1950, served as a hotel before becoming a residential and office facility. The University said it would be too costly to renovate and bring the building up to current standards.

After the implosion, the site will be turned into a parking area and green space.

Here's a copy of the map of the exclusion zone, which is being set up around the Clemson House for safety on Sunday:

