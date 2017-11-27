Nice and bright a couple more days before Thursday rain chance

More mild and sunny weather is on the way over the next couple days before clouds and a few showers arrive by Thursday.

Tuesday will be nearly identical to today in that it’ll be sunny and mild with highs in the lower and middle 60s.

Temperatures will take a step up on Wednesday bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s, so if you have some Christmas decorations to put up outside, anytime through Wednesday is the time to do it!

That’s because a weak cold front will arrive on Thursday which will mean cloudier skies and a few showers ushering in a slight cooldown for Friday and the weekend.

Although highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s still isn’t too bad and is still close to average this time of year.

