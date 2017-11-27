Sunny and NICE days ahead, late-week rain possible

Nice, mild weather sticks around through mid-week before a few showers move in late-week.
Sunny conditions with highs reaching the 60s in the afternoon - enjoy the day!
Warmer weather is ahead for Wednesday as highs reach the mid to upper 60s, possibly nearing 70 degrees in a few spots.
Clouds gradually build in Thursday, and some evening rain becomes possible…especially in the mountains. Upstate rain chances remain fairly low but not zero.
Occasional and spotty showers and a mostly cloudy sky remain Friday and Saturday, but no major rain event is expected…great news for the Greenville Christmas parade!
A return to sunny, mild weather is in store for Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.