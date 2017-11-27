Police: No injuries after Mauldin city truck overturns in ditch

The Greenville Police Department said a truck belonging to an Upstate city government overturned on Monday.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Conestee Park. Police said the truck is the property of the City of Simpsonville and it rolled over into a ditch.

No one was injured in the incident.

The truck driver told officers another car cut him off, causing him to leave the roadway, according to police.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.