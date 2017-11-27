Deputies: Charges filed against neighbor who shot home invasion suspect to death

Mayfield (left) and Standard have both been charged (Source: GCSO)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who shot a home invasion suspect is now facing charges.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12 at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsamane Drive. When deputies arrived on scene, they said they found 31-year-old Jeffrey Eugene Bradley suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said Bradley, along with 32-year-old Tracie Lewis Mayfield and 25-year-old Shane William Standard, had committed a home invasion just before the shooting.

After the burglary, deputies said Bradley ran out of the home and was shot in the back by 27-year-old Jason Dewayne Stephenson. Deputies said Stephenson was a neighbor who witnessed the incident before fatally shooting the suspect.

After consultation with the Solicitor's Office, deputies said charges were recommended against Stephenson. He was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Arrest warrants state he "did use an operable firearm to unlawfully kill" Bradley "with reckless disregard for life or safety of others."

Mayfield and Standard are charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping in connection with the home invasion.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies: Neighbor who witnessed burglary fatally shot 1 suspect, 2 others arrested

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?