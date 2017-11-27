Deputies: Charges filed against neighbor who shot home invasion suspect to death

The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Monday evening.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who shot a home invasion suspect is now facing charges.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who shot a home invasion suspect is now facing charges.More >
More than 180 people across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports and other sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees and the national company, according to an investigative report by the website BuzzFeed News.More >
More than 180 people across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports and other sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees and the national company, according to an investigative report by the website BuzzFeed News.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are searching for four suspects after a person was robbed and shot at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road early Tuesday morning.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are searching for four suspects after a person was robbed and shot at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road early Tuesday morning.More >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
More than 180 Massage Envy clients across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, including one in the Upstate that led to the masseuse losing his license to practice, documents state.More >
More than 180 Massage Envy clients across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, including one in the Upstate that led to the masseuse losing his license to practice, documents state.More >
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >
Prosecutors want Michael Slager to get life in prison for the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, according to new court documents.More >
Prosecutors want Michael Slager to get life in prison for the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, according to new court documents.More >
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >
The Abbeville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.More >
The Abbeville County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released mugshots for fugitives who are wanted for escaping prisons in the state.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
The lighting of the park also included the opening of Deck the Halls in Williamston's Municipal Center.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Fork Shoals held its 15th annual Christmas parade on Sunday.More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
Clemson takes on USC in Palmetto Bowl. (11/25/17)More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >
The International Ballet Greenville hosted a Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt on Main Street in downtown Greenville on Saturday.More >