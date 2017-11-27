High demand for "choose and cut" Christmas trees could impact supply in South Carolina

If you still need to buy your Christmas tree, you may not want to wait too long.

High demand is leading to a supply that's going fast at Upstate "choose and cut” Christmas tree farms. That, combined with a shortage of Fraser Firs from North Carolina, mean a rush for Christmas trees.

We checked in with the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association, who tells us the supply of South Carolina grown Christmas trees is good.

But, local farmers tell us high demand is eating into their supply. And when it comes to Fraser Firs, the Association says that 10 years ago, not as many trees were planted following the recession.

FOX Carolina stopped at Mystic Farm in Greenville County on Monday. The owners say they've been so busy, they may have to close early this year.

Chip Fink is one of the owners. “I plan on growth about five percent a year maybe a bit more, but when we have as many new customers this year, it's really difficult. I've had to close up early the past few years by December 9th and 10th because all my field trees are gone and haven't been able to get Fraser Firs.”

One tip the Finks shared is to call ahead before you go to a local tree farm, to make sure they have the kind of tree you want.

You can locate the Christmas tree farm closest to you by checking with the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association.

