Deputies say same suspect connected to 2 armed robberies at Greenville Co. Dollar General

Greenville County Deputies believe the same suspect is responsible for two different armed robberies at Dollar General within the same week.

Deputies say the first armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General located at 401 Brushy Creek Road on November 13. They say the suspect was wearing a ”Scream-style” mask while armed with a handgun.

The suspect entered the store and demanded money before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies say.

The second armed robbery occurred on November 19. Deputies report the suspect was wearing a black ski mask while armed with a handgun, and again got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two different vehicles were used in the incidents. A silver SUV was used in the first robbery and a black vehicle was used in the second robbery.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

