Southern cuisine restaurant Husk set to open Greenville location - FOX Carolina 21

Southern cuisine restaurant Husk set to open Greenville location Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
Food from Husk Charleston. (Source: Husk on Facebook) Food from Husk Charleston. (Source: Husk on Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

It has locations in Charleston and Nashville, and now a southern food restaurant is opening a location in Greenville!

Husk Greenville will open its doors on Tuesday. The restaurant is located in downtown Greenville at 722 S. Main Street.

The menu consists of items that transform “the essence of Southern food and highlights the unique ingredients of upstate South Carolina.”

Husk Greenville will be open for dinner at 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch will be available starting in January 2018.

Husk will also open a restaurant in Savannah by December 2017.

For more information on Husk, visit the website here.

MORE NEWS: AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for missing toddler in Onslow County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.