Southern cuisine restaurant Husk set to open Greenville location Tuesday

It has locations in Charleston and Nashville, and now a southern food restaurant is opening a location in Greenville!

Husk Greenville will open its doors on Tuesday. The restaurant is located in downtown Greenville at 722 S. Main Street.

The menu consists of items that transform “the essence of Southern food and highlights the unique ingredients of upstate South Carolina.”

Husk Greenville will be open for dinner at 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch will be available starting in January 2018.

Husk will also open a restaurant in Savannah by December 2017.

For more information on Husk, visit the website here.

