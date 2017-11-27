The Grinch Patrol hits the street during holiday season

The Grinch Patrol hits the street during the holiday season. (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 27, 2017)

Amanda Henderson uses her eyes and ears as a deputy who detects crime while on patrol with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

"I've been back a little over a year," Henderson said.

During the holiday season, her gift to those who live in Cherokee County is to try and get grinches off the street.

"We know people are going to you know, try and look for things to steal," Henderson said.

She's one of 12 investigators who is part of the Grinch Patrol.

"The calls you get are probably the only routine thing actually about being on patrol," Henderson said.

She thinks like a grinch and looks for tempting targets, like this home with empty TV boxes in front of the trash can. At another home, Henderson saw a lawn mower and four wheelers that weren't locked up. She says these are examples of potential targets for Christmas crimes.

"They can do things around their home inside and out that makes their home a harder target," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

He created the Grinch Patrol to decrease burglaries in the area.

"It's something we should do to protect the citizens here in Cherokee County during Christmas time," Mueller said.

When a burglary hits, they map-out the crime to try and pinpoint Christmas crooks.

"We want all of our homeowners, our citizens, to have a peaceful Christmas," Mueller said.

